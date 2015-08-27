



EDWARDSVILLE 12, ST. JOSEPH'S 5: Edwardsville opened its girls tennis season Tuesday with a convincing 12-5 win over St. Louis-area power St. Joseph's Academy at the EHS Tennis Center.

“The kids played well,” Edwardsville tennis coach Dave Lipe said. “Anytime you win 12-5, you know you have done some things well. Some of the girls learned a few things. We see some ways we can improve. We are looking forward to going to a tourney at New Trier this weekend.”

Callaghan Adams, at No. 1 singles, and Morgan Colbert, at 2 singles, opened with a pair of wins for the Tigers, Adams downing Morgan Kane 6-2, 6-1 and Colbert defeating Madeline Ohms 6-1, 6-2. Grace Dresse dropped her No. 3 singles match to Julia Rowan 4-6, 6-3, 10-1 while Mackenzie Cadagin fell at No. 5 singles to 0-6, 7-5, 10-6 to Lizzie Hayes.

Natalie Karibian won at No. 4 singles over Libby Hartnagel, Maria Mezo over Megan Lenzen at No. 6 singles, Grace Harmon over Lilly Montano at No. 7 singles, Abby Cimarolli downed Abby Russo in No. 8 singles, Annie McGinnis beat Nancy Serafin at No. 9 singles and Noni Updyke defeated Paige Belota at No. 11 singles; the Angels' Olivia Conners scored a win over Grace Trimpe at No. 10 singles.

In doubles play, Adams and Colbert teamed up to defeat Kane and Ellie Berger 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Grace Dresse and Cadigan upended Ohms and Hartnagle at No. 2 doubles, Karibian and Mezo defeated Rowan and Lenzen at No. 3 doubles and Harmon and Cimarolli upended Hayes and Connors at No. 4 doubles. St. Joe's Russo and Montano defeated McGinnis and Trimpe at No. 5 doubles and Serafin and Belota defeated Updyke and Kilauren McMahonat No. 6 doubles.

Overall, Lipe said he continues to see improvement with his girls team as a whole and he is excited about the upcoming season.

The Tigers travel to the Chicago area this weekend for the New Trier Tournament.

Lipe said all the best teams in the state will be participating in the New Trier Tournament and that it would be a good event for his girls squad.

