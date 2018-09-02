EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s girls' tennis team finished in fourth place Saturday in both the Champions and Challengers flights of the Heather Bradshaw Tournament presented by Scott Credit Union.

The Bradshaw Tournament remembers the one-time EHS assistant tennis coach and speech pathologist who died in a 2005 auto accident in Florida, where she had gone on vacation with her husband and friends.

“It was a good day and a great weekend for us,” said Tiger coach Dave Lipe. “It was an exhausting tournament and I want to congratulate all the players who took part in the tournament and thank Scott Credit Union and everyone who helped us put on the tournament.”

The Tigers fell to the New Trier 1 team from the Chicago suburb of Winnetka 9-0 in the Champions Flight semifinal match Saturday morning before taking on New Trier 2 for third place; the Trevians defeated EHS 6-3 to take third in that division. New Trier 1 defeated St. Joseph’s Academy of St. Louis for the flight’s championship 6-3.

The Challengers Flight saw the EHS No. 2 team fall to Teutopolis’ Wooden Shoes 7-2 in their semifinal match before the Tigers fell to Flora 6-3 to give the Wolves third place; T-Town defeated St. Joe’s No. 2 team in that final 8-1. Effingham went on to win the playoff in the Futures Flight, the Flaming Hearts defeating Mascoutah 9-0 in the first-place semifinal and defeating Waterloo 8-1 in the final while Highland defeated Effingham for third place.

Triad defeated Belleville East in the fifth-place semifinal in the Challengers Flight and was slated to play Dunlap in the fifth-place match, but the result was not available. In the Futures Flight, Metro East Lutheran finished sixth, dropping the fifth-place final to Alton’s JV team; MEL defeated Flora in the fifth-place semi while the Redbirds defeated Triad’s No. 2 team in the other semifinal while Triad took seventh by defeating the Wolves.

