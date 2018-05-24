GODFREY - Edwardsville’s girls' softball team exploded with six runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to pummel Springfield 11-0 in five innings in a regional contest Wednesday at Alton High School.

Anna Burke and Mackenzie Owens had two hits apiece for Edwardsville. Owens doubled in the third inning to lead Edwardsville, then Burke smacked a two-run triple in the fourth to help spark the Tigers. Lexi Gorniak, Mackenzie Owens and Burke each had two RBIs; Kay Swanson and Taryn Brown also added RBIs.

Jordyn Henricks was the winning pitcher for the Tigers, blanking the Senators with five strikeouts.

"That was important for us to come out and play well today. You can't win the regional if you can't get in the final," said Tigers' coach Lori Blade.

Edwardsville, now 20-3, moves to Saturday’s regional final at 11 a.m. The Tigers will meet the winner of the 4:30 p.m. semifinal matchup today against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Alton at AHS.

"We'll see what they look like tomorrow (Thursday)," Blade said. "It's going to be tough. It's either Alton on their home-field or Sacred Heart who traditionally has a very good program. It won't be an easy regional but we've put ourselves in a position to have a chance."

