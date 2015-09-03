EDWARDSVILLE - There is no shortfall of talent with the Edwardsville girls’ cross-country team this season.

Edwardsville’s Rachel Schoenecker blazed the trail to first in the Belleville West exhibition race last weekend and should be the top runner for the girls as the season begins.

“Rachel has a chance to be a state qualifier for four consecutive years,” Coach Patrylak said. “I think she would potentially be the first female cross country runner to do that.”

Melissa Spencer was second in the Belleville West meet for Edwardsville and will be one of the top runners.

“I definitely have high expectations for the girls,” the coach said. “O’Fallon has a good No. 1 runner. We start with a goal to knock them off at conference. This is by far the deepest girls team we have had. We had 40 girls on the roster and 56 boys.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Patrylak said he will interchange the runners through the season and rest some when he feels they need it because of the depth.

“We have nine ladies who have qualified for state on this year’s team,” the coach. “I know we have never had that before.”

SEE BELLEVILLE WEST PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this: