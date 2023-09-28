EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Field Hockey team is having an outstanding season under head coach Kristina Johnson.

The varsity roster includes Morgan Angle, Jaylinn Bell, Chase Chrenka, Hannah Feather, Jayden Henschen, Samantha Huffman, Marie Kaman, Megan Kalb, Samantha Kourinos, Addyson Moore, Brianna Miller, Kyra Miller, Maggie Moseley, Emily Pollack, Andrew Salter and Mia Schomber.

The Edwardsville field hockey girls are Johnston Law Firm Female Athletes of the Month.

Moseley recently fired in two goals in a Tigers win. Marie Kaman has also been a playmaker for the Tigers this season. Johnson singled out Chrenka and Angle for their strong play and said all her girls had contributed to the team’s success this fall.

Coach Johnson said she is very pleased with her team and the Tigers have had some key wins.

As of this week, the Tigers had amassed five wins.

“We have had some key wins that were confidence boosters,” she said.

