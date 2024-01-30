OSHKOSH, Wis. - University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in fall 2023 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).

The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean's List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.

To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a "C" and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run.

The following area students were honored:

Edwardsville

Ethan Stukenberg, Honor Roll

