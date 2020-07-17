Edwardsville's Emilie Sparrow Named To Spring Semester Dean's List At University Of Minnesota Twin Cities
July 17, 2020 9:40 AM
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. - Edwardsville's Emilie Sparrow was one of the students named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. Sparrow is a junior in the College of Liberal Arts.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
