MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. - Edwardsville's Emilie Sparrow was one of the students named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. Sparrow is a junior in the College of Liberal Arts.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

