MENOMONIE, Wis. - Elizabeth Abendroth of Edwardsville was among those to receive the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor's Award for the fall 2017 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 48 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate at or above 97 percent for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality award in 2001.

Enrollment for the fall semester was 9,401.

