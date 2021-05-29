SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - Edwardsville's Blake Burris had three hits while Alton's Adam Stilts drove in two runs as the Alton River Dragons held off a three-run ninth-inning rally to win their debut game over the Terre Haute REX 6-5 before a large crowd Friday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

It was the River Dragons' inaugural game in the Prospects League, delayed 24 hours after the original debut game on Thursday against the Cape Catfish was postponed due to the rain and storms that moved through the area.

Article continues after sponsor message

The REX jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the River Dragons scored single runs in the first and second to tie the game, then took their first-ever lead with three runs in the third to take a 5-2 lead. Alton then added a run in the fifth before the REX scored three times in the ninth, but the River Dragons quelled the rally to take their first win in franchise history.

Alton's Mike Hampton and Alec Nigut both had a hit and an RBI for the River Dragons, and Civic Memorial's Bryce Zupan, David Harris, and Jake Rivers all had a hit on the night.

Matthew Reed went five innings on the mound, giving up two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out five to record the win, while Justin Needles threw three-and-a-third innings, allowing three runs on three hits, walking two and fanning four and Tyler Bell pitched the last two-thirds to get the save.

The River Dragons are 1-0 to start their first campaign and will host the O'Fallon Hoots of O'Fallon, Mo., in St. Charles County, in a single game that starts at 6:35 p.m, after which they'll place their first two road games, playing at the Springfield Slides Sunday at Robin Roberts Stadium, then play at Cape in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Tuesday.

More like this: