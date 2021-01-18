EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High striker Brynn Miracle, who will be the one of the Tigers' top players in the upcoming 2021 season, signed a letter of intent to attend Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, in a ceremony held recently at the high school.

Miracle, who in the 2019 season scored three goals and added an assist before the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, brings much speed and scoring punch up front, and is looking forward to competing with the Bulldogs and head coach Lindsey Horner in the fall of 2021.

"Really, the coaching staff was super awesome," Miracle said in a post-ceremony interview, "and when I visited, the team was super great, and I really love the campus. It was a pretty easy decision for me."

Miracle's speed up top and her constant attacking skills will be a big factor for Drake's success on the pitch.

"Hopefully, my speed up top," Miracle said, "and my willingness to attack is something that I can bring."

Miracle has a few simple goals for her freshman season with the Bulldogs, as she competes in the Missouri Valley Conference this fall.

"Hopefully, get in and play, and be able to create opportunities for the team," Miracle said.

Edwardsville girls soccer head coach Abby Federmann knows that Drake is getting a blue chip player in Miracle.

"Drake is known for one-team athletes who are super fast," Federmann said, "so Brynn, her speed is what got her there, but dynamically, she's going to be an attacking scorer probably right off the bat for Drake. And she's just such a great teammate, and coachable. They really did get an asset with her."

Miracle will be bringing the same skill set to the Tigers for the upcoming campaign as well.

"Oh, absolutely," Federmann said, "and it's just gonna take her that next step. Drake's really lucky to have somebody who is just so athletic. Brynn took a year off from soccer her freshman year, to come back and be a lead scorer on our team, and without having played soccer for a year, it's pretty impressive. So, they really did get a true gem with her."

Miracle also considered Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind., and Youngstown State in Youngstown, Ohio before deciding on Drake, and hasn't yet decided on a major as of yet. She is leaning towards business for her major. As far as future plans after earning her degree, she has yet to decide.

"Not sure yet, but hopefully, end off soccer on a high note," Miracle said, "and just keep going with whatever my major ends up being."

With the 2020 IHSA season being cancelled because of the pandemic, and still some uncertainty of a 2021 season being played, Miracle is confident that if there is a season, the Tigers will be able to enjoy a successful season.

"Hopefully, I think if we can get on the field, we'll be able to come out strong," Miracle said, "and with a good team. I know a lot of our upperclassmen, the majority of our starting lineup left, so hopefully, with a younger team, we can get wins and just have a good season if we have one."

As with everyone else, Miracle was disappointed that the 2020 season was cancelled, but it enabled her to go on to play with her club team at St. Louis Scott-Gallagher, one of the top soccer clubs in the area, and have a good season with her club in the summer season.

"It was a little disappointing," Miracle said, "but we had to do what we had to do, and I got into my club season, which ended up being fine."

Federmann is looking forward to Miracle being perhaps her top player in the 2021 season if there is one.

"Brynn's going to be our offense," Federmann said. "It's going to lay a lot on her shoulders. She's got a lot of young girls underneath her, she's probably our most experienced senior, so she's going to have to bring a lot of leadership to the table. But I look at her to be our top scorer easily, and a captain, for sure."

Federmann is very optimistic about the 2021 season being played in some form, and is looking forward to it.

"Nobody can say for certain, but I'm hopeful that they (the IHSA) pushed up further enough back to the summer, that we'll be able to have some semblance of a season," Federmann said, "even if it's just conference play, and the Metro Cup, and that'll be fine."

Federmann feels that Miracle has an outstanding future ahead of her.

"She's an outstanding person," Federmann said, she's smart, talented in everything that she does. She's got such a solid family behind her. This is just the beginning for Brynn."

With the possibility of playing in the National Women's Soccer League, including a possible St. Louis franchise in the future?

"We'll see," Federmann said with a laugh. "She's got a lot to offer, so we'll see if soccer can continue, or whatever else she's going to be successful at."

Miracle has some plans for the possible season upcoming with Edwardsville.

"Hopefully, I can put some goals in the back of the net," Miracle said, "and just create some scoring opportunities for my team, so we can get some wins this year."

Her favorite memory of playing for the Tigers was scoring the match-winning goal in last year's Class 3A regional to defeat Granite City 2-0, and has nothing but very fond memories of playing for the Tigers as she prepares for the next level of soccer.

