BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville’s boys’ volleyball team continues to improve and roll over opponents, notching win No. 14 on Wednesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Edwardsville ran its current boys volleyball win streak to four in a row with a 25-15, 25-20 win over St. Dominic of O'Fallon, Mo.

Ryan Bode was a key with 12 digs for the Tigers, who went to 14-5 on the year with the sweep.

“I thought Ryan Bode passed the ball really well and played amazing defense,” Edwardsvile coach Andrew Bersett said. “Anybody who watches our team, from coaches to parens always say how much they enjoy watchng Ryan play. He is extremely athletic.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville’s Nick Allen also came in and performed well, the coach said. As did Will Franke with some big kills at the net.

“We have a bunch of guys competing at the JV level and we have a decent program,” Bersett said. “Nick has improved playing with the varsity kids all year long in practice. I am impressed how he has played in practice.”

Berett said he couldn’t be any more pleased than he is with his boys team.

“We have a good group,” he said. “We were a young team last year with sophomores and juniors and didn’t get hot until end of year went on run to state tournament. The boys dedicated themselves in the off season and played a lot played club volleyball together.”

Edwardsville’s boys’ volleyball team hosts O’Fallon in a key match on Tuesday.

More like this: