CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Edwardsville's boys' tennis team got their 2018 season under way in style over the weekend, winning the C Flight of the DecoTurf High School Tennis Team Championships at the Evert Tennis Academy facility in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The tournament had some of the top teams from the nation taking part, including two other St. Louis area schools – John Burroughs and Chaminade – playing.

Edwardsville opened play Friday with a 6-3 win over George Washington of Charleston, W.Va., highlighted by Seth Lipe's come-from-behind win in his singles match; down a set and 4-0 in the second set, Lipe rallied to take the set and the match in a third set to draw the Tigers level with George Washington before the doubles teams won all three of their matches to send EHS to the semifinal.

The Tigers won their Saturday semifinal match over Allen, Texas, by a 5-3 score to advance to the final, where they took on suburban Atlanta school Dunwoody, Ga., where the Tigers again swept the doubles competition to take a 6-3 win, with Logan Pursell/Jason Pan taking the title-clinching win.

The Tigers open Southwestern Conference play at Alton Tuesday with a 3:30 p.m. meet against the Redbirds before hosting their Spring Invitational tournament at the EHS Tennis Center Friday and Saturday.

