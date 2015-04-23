EDWARDSVILLE 9, COLLINSVILLE 0; EDWARDSVILLE 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Edwardsville split its tennis team for a pair of dual-meet wins Wednesday, taking a 9-0 Southwestern Conference win at Collinsville and shutting out Civic Memorial 12-0 at home.

John Koons, Joe Mezo, Jared Smith, Luke Motley, Ben Bequette and Logan Pursell all won singles matches at Collinsville, dropping only six games between them. Koons and Mezo, Motley and Bequette and Smth and Pursell swept their doubles matches.

Against the Eagles, Erik Weiler, Alex Gray, Kyle Carson, Carson Ware, Jason Pan, Blake Noud and Logan Kuhns all took singles wins; Gray and Carson, Kuhns and Noud, Weller and Ware and Thomas and Pan all took doubles wins.

Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe said he was able to get a lot of kids in the lineup and they all had success and played well.

“We split our varsity and junior varsity squads,” he said. “I thought it was a good opportunity for several of the junior varsity kids to play varsity and they all responded magnificently.”

The Tigers ran their record to 11-6 overall and 4-0 in the SWC. They will be one of 16 teams in this weekend's Belleville East Invitational tournament.

Edwardsville’s boys’ tennis team travels to Lyons Township in Chicago on Friday and is scheduled to play in the Downer’s Grove South Tournament on Saturday.

