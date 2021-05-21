BOYS TENNIS

EWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's boys tennis team won a pair of meets to finish the Southwestern Conference season undefeated.

The Tigers defeated Belleville East 8-1 on Tuesday, then won over Belleville West Thursday 9-0 at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Singles winners against the Lancers were Colton Hulme, Jade Dynamic, Michael Karibian, Jace Ackerman and Adrian Narcio, while in doubles the teams of Dynamic and Karibian, Hulme and Ben Blake and Ackerman and Narcio all won,

Against the Maroons, Hulme, Dynamic, Karibian, Ackerman Narcio and Blake all won in singles, while Hulme and Dynamic, Karibian and Blake and Ackerman and Narcio all won their doubles matches.

