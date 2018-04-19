EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's boys' tennis team overcame cool temperatures and cloudy and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon to take a 9-0 Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville at the EHS Tennis Center. The Tigers ran their record to 10-1 on the season overall, 3-0 in the SWC, while the Kahoks fell to 1-4 overall, 0-3 in the league.

“We've played such little tennis (this season because of bad weather) that anytime we get to play a match, we are eager for that opportunity,” said Tiger coach Dave Lipe. “It was great today to get out and play a match against someone; as usual, it was cold and windy, but everyone coped. It was cold and windy for Collinsville and Edwardsville.

“We played well in spots and in other spots, I thought we were just kind of OK. Nick Hobin and Ben Blake got a chance to play singles and doubles today; they had not been in the lineup too much this year on the varsity level – I thought they played well, so that was a lot of fun to see those guys play well, which is important, I think, for us leading into this weekend in Louisville (Ky.), which we will play two doubles and four singles – eight kids, including Nick and Ben, so those boys were able to play.

“That should help them this weekend to relax a little bit and enjoy the competition – that'll be a very tough tournament.”

In singles competition on the day, Zach Trimpe led off with a 6-0, 6-1 win over the Kahoks' Will Henze; Logan Pursell defeated Ben Hunsinger 6-0, 6-0; Drake Schrieber downed Tony Scaturo 6-2, 6-2; Hobin scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ricky Coca; Jason Pan defeated Cain Bridges 6-0, 6-1; and Blake capped off singles play with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Carsten Olssen. The doubles matches saw Alex Gray/Seth Lipe take a 6-0, 6-0 win over Henze/Hunsinger; Pursell/Pan defeat Scaturo/Coca 6-1, 6-0; and Hobin/Blake upend Bridges/Olssen 6-1, 6-0.

