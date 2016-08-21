EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's soccer team concluded their preparations for the 2016 boys season with an intersquad scrimmage Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. The Tiger varsity players took on the JV team, with Riley Patterson scoring twice as the Tiger varsity defeated the JV 3-0.

“You can tell by the large contingent of players where the program is at,” said EHS coach Mark Heiderschied. “The scrimmage is to take a look at the players, both JV and varsity. We had 26 players on the varsity to sneak some peeks. The JV did a very good job of keeping themselves organized; that way, it made things difficult to unlock; it was a very good training session for us in that way.

“I thought the kids did a good job with that.”

The Tigers will travel to west St. Louis County Tuesday night for a season-opening match against traditional St. Louis-area power Chaminade. “Right now, in the (St. Louis) Post-Dispatch, we're rated above (Chaminade), but no question, we'll be decided underdogs in that contest. But that's great; we'll open over there, it'll be a good test for us, a test of our resolve. Afterwards, we can break it down and see where we're at and move on to the rest of our schedule.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think it's a great opportunity to play a program that's decidedly one of the best in the country.”

The other varsity goal came in the final minute of the match from Michael Glisson; Patterson scored in each half for the Tiger varsity.

Following Tuesday's match, the Tigers will open their Southwestern Conference campaign at Granite City's Gene Baker Field at 6:45 p.m. Thursday before playing in the Alton Round-Robin Tournament Aug. 26-27 at Alton High's Piasa Motor Fuels Field. Their home opener is set for 6:45 p.m. Aug. 30 against Belleville East.

More like this: