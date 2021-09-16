EDWARDSVILLE — Joann Barton, senior vice president, and director of fiduciary services for Busey Wealth Management, was recently nominated and accepted into the Leadership Illinois Class of 2021.

Launched in 1988 and modeled after the Leadership America program, Leadership Illinois is a professional and personal support network that brings together a diverse group of accomplished women from all sectors of society to educate, energize and connect, so that each can be a catalyst for positive change.

Barton joins fellow Busey associates Monica Bowe and Daphne Cline as members of the class of 2021. Past Leadership Illinois members from Busey include Anne Dill, Nancy Geubelle, Amy Randolph, Donna Craw, Nancy Weimer, Sondra Lynch, and Hope McAllister.

Barton, who works out of Busey’s West Park location in Edwardsville, began her banking career in 1984 and is a Certified Employee Benefit Specialist with a Trust Certification. She is a member of several professional organizations including the Estate Planning Council of St. Louis, the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Specialists, the Employee Benefits Association of St. Louis, and the Professional Women’s Alliance, and is an active member of the Edwardsville Rotary, United Way of Greater St. Louis and the United Way of Greater St. Louis Southwest Illinois Division.

Corporate Profile

As of June 30, 2021, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was a $12.42 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation, had total assets of $10.94 billion as of June 30, 2021, and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. Busey Bank currently has 53 banking centers serving Illinois, 10 banking centers serving Missouri, four banking centers serving southwest Florida, and one banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Busey Bank owns a retail payment processing subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., which processes approximately 30 million transactions for a total of $9.0 billion on an annual basis. FirsTech, Inc. operates across the United States and Canada, providing payment solutions that include, but are not limited to, electronic payments, mobile payments, phone payments, remittance processing, in-person payments, and merchant services. FirsTech, Inc. partners with 5,800+ agents across the U.S. More information about FirsTech, Inc. can be found at firstechpayments.com.

Glenview State Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation acquired in the second quarter of 2021, had total assets of $1.44 billion as of June 30, 2021, and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois. Glenview State Bank currently has seven banking centers serving the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Through Busey Bank’s and GSB’s Wealth Management divisions, the Company provides asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. As of June 30, 2021, Busey Bank’s assets under care were $11.02 billion, and GSB’s assets under care were $1.28 billion.

First Busey has been named a Best Place to Work across the company footprint since 2016 by Best Companies Group. We are honored to be consistently recognized by national and local organizations for our engaged culture of integrity and commitment to community development.

For more information about us, visit busey.com.

More like this: