SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Three Edwardsville students - Cale Ambuehl, Robyn Herndon and Kollin Mcfarland and Granite City's Sabrina Mugulusi - earned a spot on Drury University's Dean's List for the spring semester. The Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern University, according to US News & World Report. Founded in 1873, today Drury University blends academic and pragmatic studies taught within a collaborative and personalized setting. Drury's new academic program, Your Drury Fusion, uniquely prepares students for life and career through a blending of academic and professional learning. The program empowers students to develop intellectually, gain marketable competencies, and earn credentials in specialized areas while giving them practical real-world experience, and a team of mentors to guide them every step of the way. Learn more: www.drury.edu/fusion.