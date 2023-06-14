A.J. BrewsterEDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 star athlete A.J. Brewster had a big day at the Special Olympics of Illinois Summer Games swim competition this past weekend.

Brewster captured first place in the 100 freestyle and third place in the 50 freestyle, and both times were personal records.

Summer Games is one of 13 state sports competitions. It is the championship-level competition for athletics, bocce, Unified bocce, powerlifting, soccer, swimming, artistic gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics.

Summer Games is a three-day event held June 9-11 in Bloomington-Normal. Summer Games includes more than 3,000 athletes, 1,000 coaches, and approximately 43 Unified partners.

"Way to go A.J., we are so proud of you," District 7 said in a statement.

