HIGHLAND - The Edwardsville and Highland offenses were high-powered on the football field Friday night at Highland. Edwardsville led at the half 27-21 after an explosive affair for both offenses.

One of the highlights of the first half was a Kellen Brnfre long blazing punt return for a touchdown by Edwardsville.

The Tigers' Jordan Bush also had a solid first half on the ground, running for a score. Edwardsville quarterback Jake Curry also directed the Tigers offense to the scores in the first half and kept a solid command of the game.

Highland third-year starter quarterback Brent Wuebbels displayed his skills directing the Bulldogs offense both with the run and passing attack.

Edwardsville led at the end of three 41-27 over Highland. The Tigers held on in the fourth quarter.

The final score was Edwardsville 41, Highland 33.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

