Edwardsville-Highland Off To The Races With Huge First Half Point Outburst, Tigers Win 41-33
HIGHLAND - The Edwardsville and Highland offenses were high-powered on the football field Friday night at Highland. Edwardsville led at the half 27-21 after an explosive affair for both offenses.
One of the highlights of the first half was a Kellen Brnfre long blazing punt return for a touchdown by Edwardsville.
The Tigers' Jordan Bush also had a solid first half on the ground, running for a score. Edwardsville quarterback Jake Curry also directed the Tigers offense to the scores in the first half and kept a solid command of the game.
Highland third-year starter quarterback Brent Wuebbels displayed his skills directing the Bulldogs offense both with the run and passing attack.
Edwardsville led at the end of three 41-27 over Highland. The Tigers held on in the fourth quarter.
The final score was Edwardsville 41, Highland 33.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
