KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 24, 2021) - Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Rockhurst University, founded in 1910 and located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is a Catholic university in the Jesuit tradition committed to providing inclusive, innovative and transformative education. As a comprehensive university and supportive community of nearly 4,000 students, its mission is to form lifelong learners in the liberal arts tradition who engage the complexities of our world and serve others as compassionate, thoughtful leaders. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. Rockhurst has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu.

The following students earned a place on the list:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville, IL

Jake Doyle

Ethan Kleinheider

Granite City, IL

Analiese Wilmsmeyer

Olivia Wilmsmeyer

More like this: