Edwardsville/Glen Carbon/Maryville residents have plenty of opportunities to watch parades or trick-or-treat on Friday or Saturday night.

Lt. Michael Fillback of the Edwardsville Police provided the following safety tips for families taking their kids trick-or-treating.

The Edwardsville/Geln Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade theme is Miners, Mobsters & The Mother Road. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. The parade route leaves Lincoln Middle School parking lot at Schwarz & West Streets, then travels east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and disbands at High Street.

Fillback said for costume safety these are some things to consider:

Wear non-flammable wigs or use hair spray.

Wear make-up, masks obscure your vision.

Wear light-colored costumes or reflective tape on front and back of costume.

Always ear good fitting shoes.

Toy weapons should be soft materials like cardboard.

Avoid loose costumes, they might cause tripping.

The lieutenant also advised for anyone with issues in Edwardsville to contact the Edwardsville Police and if an emergency dial 911.

Other recommendations he gave to trick-or-treaters:

Never eat candy or treats until mom or dad says it’s OK.

Watch for open flames in pumpkins.

Visit only homes with porch lights on.

Avoid busy or fast streets.

Cross at corners and walk when crossing the street.

Look both ways for traffic before you cross the street.

Never trick or treat alone. Groups of three or four are best, with adult supervisors.

Always let your parents know your route, who you are with and when you will be home.

Carry a flashlight or light stick, do not use fire or candles.

Edwardsville offers trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 30, only from 6 to 8 p.m. Glen Carbon allows trick-or-treating from 4 to 9 p.m. on both Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. Maryville has trick-or-treating.

Trick Or Treating Times

Alton – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 pm

Bethalto – Oct. 30 & 31 - Dusk - 9 p.m.

Brighton – Oct. 30 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Carrollton – Oct. 30 & 31 – 6-8 p.m.

Edwardsville – Oct. 30 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

East Alton – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Godfrey – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m, - 8 pm

Glen Carbon - Oct. 30 & 31, 4-9 p.m.

Grafton – Oct. 30 - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Hardin – Oct. 31 – 6-8 p.m.

Hartford – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Maryville – Oct. 31 – 6-9 p.m.

Jerseyville – Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Roxana – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wood River – Oct. 30 & 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

2015 Halloween Parades

Alton – Oct. 31 - at 7:30 p.m.

Bethalto – Oct. 28 - at 6:30 p.m.

East Alton – Oct. 29 - at 7 p.m.

Edwardsville/Glen Carbon – Oct. 31- at 6:30-9 p.m.

Hartford – Oct. 31 - at 1 p.m.

Wood River – Oct. 31 - at 10:30 a.m.

