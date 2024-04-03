EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Habitat for Humanity is preparing for its 3rd Annual 5K on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Edwardsville Township Park (6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The race is a large fundraiser for the organization.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. that Saturday and will be an out-and-back course along the Madison County Nickel Plate Trail. The race will be a run/walk/stroll, therefore participants of all kinds are encouraged to attend.

"We are preparing for a new build which will begin later this year on Hill Lane in Edwardsville," Drew Westerhold, a spokesperson for the event, said. "Proceeds from this race will go towards building the foundation of a new home for a deserving family within the community. A tremendous amount of work goes into building a house and this is one of our fundraisers to get the process moving."

Westerhold said the race had "a wonderful turnout at the 5K in years past" and that the group is so thankful for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community’s generosity and support in support of the mission to provide a community where everyone has a decent place to live.

Participants can sign up at the following link:https://habitathomesweethome5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15096 , mail in, or drop off the registration packets at Toolen’s Running located at 3260 Green Mt Crossing Dr, O’Fallon, IL 62269. Cost to register is $25 per person.

