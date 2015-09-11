EDWARDSVILLE - The Lewis & Clark Affiliate for Habitat for Humanity Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chapter has an International Food Festival set for Saturday at City Park that will offer a true taste and feel for other countries.

The festival is set to begin at noon on Saturday and run until 6 p.m. There will be entertainment, food booths and Global Brew will serve a different variety of international flavored drinks.

Leslie Warren, one of the coordinators of the event, said Global Brew has an event planned in O’Fallon, but worked to be able to provide for this particular day at City Park.

“They worked it out where they could be two places at once and we are thankful to them,” she said. “Global Brew is a company that always gives back to the community and they are playing a big part in the weekend festival in Edwardsville.”

Several food vendors will participate in Saturday’s festival including:

Sia’s Italian Ice food truck

Burrito Man food truck

Anton’s Concessions (Italian food)

Edwardsville High School German Club (bratwurst)

Oriental Spoon

Entertainment includes music by Bud Summers, Mark Gordon and Graham Pagano. Each will play in the City Park band shell for about an hour.

There will be other participants from Edwardsville High School and Warren said they are offering great help for the event. “This is giving the Edwardsville kids a chance to give back,” she said.

Warren said overall, the Habitat organizers are so excited to have the international food festival.

“We had a great turnout last year and we think we will have even more people come out this year,” she said. “Habitat is an international organization and this also helps to build awareness in the community about its mission. We will have board members working at a booth throughout the day educating people about Habitat. Habitat is truly a great organization. The proceeds will benefit Habitat.”

