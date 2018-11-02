Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Parade float winners
The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade winners have been announced.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The winners are as follows:
Grand Champion - J.F. Electric, Inc.
Large Commercial
Second Place: First Mid Bank & Trust
Third Place: TheBANK of Edwardsville
Small Commercial
First Place: Artistic Gymnastics Institute
Second Place: Safe Escape Rooms
Third Place: Edison’s Entertainment Complex
Large Non-Profit
First Place: St. John’s United Methodist Church
Second Place: Lewis and Clark Community College Truck Driver Training
Third Place: Edwardsville Public Library
Small Non-Profit
First Place: Hope Animal Rescues
Second Place: Red Hill Church
Third Place: Edwardsville Robotics
Neighborhood, School and Youth Groups
First Place: Hentz, Huntley & Friends
Second Place: Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters
Third Place: EHS Cheer Boosters
More like this: