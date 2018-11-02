Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Parade float winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade winners have been announced. The winners are as follows: Grand Champion - J.F. Electric, Inc. Large Commercial Second Place: First Mid Bank & Trust Third Place: TheBANK of Edwardsville Small Commercial First Place: Artistic Gymnastics Institute Second Place: Safe Escape Rooms Third Place: Edison’s Entertainment Complex Large Non-Profit Article continues after sponsor message First Place: St. John’s United Methodist Church Second Place: Lewis and Clark Community College Truck Driver Training Third Place: Edwardsville Public Library Small Non-Profit First Place: Hope Animal Rescues Second Place: Red Hill Church Third Place: Edwardsville Robotics Neighborhood, School and Youth Groups First Place: Hentz, Huntley & Friends Second Place: Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters Third Place: EHS Cheer Boosters More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip