The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade winners have been announced.

The winners are as follows:

Grand Champion - J.F. Electric, Inc.

Large Commercial

Second Place: First Mid Bank & Trust

Third Place: TheBANK of Edwardsville

Small Commercial

First Place: Artistic Gymnastics Institute

Second Place: Safe Escape Rooms

Third Place: Edison’s Entertainment Complex

Large Non-Profit

First Place: St. John’s United Methodist Church

Second Place: Lewis and Clark Community College Truck Driver Training

Third Place: Edwardsville Public Library

Small Non-Profit

First Place: Hope Animal Rescues

Second Place: Red Hill Church

Third Place: Edwardsville Robotics

Neighborhood, School and Youth Groups

First Place: Hentz, Huntley & Friends

Second Place: Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters

Third Place: EHS Cheer Boosters

