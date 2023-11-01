EDWARDSVILLE - It was a bone-chilling night, but revelers at the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade didn’t let that dampen their spirits or the once again fantastic event.

The parade kicked off at 6:30 p.m. and did not disappoint with an abundance of memorable entries. The float winners will be announced soon and released.

Article continues after sponsor message

The theme this year was “Great American Road Trips.” The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber said in a statement, they are "always excited for the annual parade” and once again it went off without a hitch despite the cold temps.

Edwardsville Police Department was again out in full force to keep the pathways safe for the tight-knight Edwardsville-Glen Carbon communities.

The Edwardsville Arts Center had special comments and summed up the feelings of many about the parade: “There were many die-hard Halloween Parade fans out braving the bitter cold. We had so much fun in our first parade! Thank you to all those who walked with us, and to the Edwardsville | Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce for organizing this annual event! We're looking forward to a new community tradition.”

More like this: