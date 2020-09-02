Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Director Issues Letter To Governor, Legislators, About New Mitigation Rules
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce stands with business. Today a letter was sent to Governor Pritzker, state senators and representatives, and local officials in support of our Region 4 restaurants, bars and all small businesses urging the governor to reverse the mitigations announced yesterday.
