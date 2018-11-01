SEE PARADE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce once again sponsored a Halloween Parade to remember in Downtown Edwardsville on Wednesday night.

The 2018 theme was Celebrating Illinois History. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce has been a part of the community for nearly 100 years with marching bands, school groups, organizations, entertainers, and more than 100 floats taking part each year.

The parade started at Lincoln Middle School parking lot at Schwarz and West Streets, then traveled east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and will disband at High Street. Children, parents and grandparents once again had a fun night with an abundance of candy for the children.