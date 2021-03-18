EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-Glen Carbon restaurant/bar businesses were busy Wednesday serving the traditional corned beef and cabbage and Irish drinks for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Stagger Inn in Edwardsville was back this year in form for St. Patrick’s Day with its drinks and special St. Patrick’s Day menu of a corned beef and cabbage plate, rye bread, reuben and corned beef sandwiches and Irish stew.

Bar tender Todd Jernigan said St. Patrick’s Day has always been one of the biggest days of the year at the Stagger. He also added that the Irish beer delights were a hit again.

Kitchen manager Andrew said the corned beef and cabbage was moving throughout the day and the business was “swamped” with orders.

Global Brew, at its new location, had its special Irish beers and whiskeys.

Alex at Global Brew said the Roe and Co whiskeys and bourbons were again well-received by customers on the special day.

