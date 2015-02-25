Edwardsville-East St. Louis matchup in Southwestern Fresh-Soph Tourney game Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville High School and East St. Louis collided in a Southwestern Conference Freshman-Sophomore Tourney battle on Wednesday night at Edwardsville High School. The game was up and down the floor and both teams showed considerable athleticism. This is a collection of photos. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a Sports Tip