A.J. Epenesa is one of the most sought after college football recruits in the nation, but as the basketball season progresses he is likely opening eyes of basketball recruiters.

On a rare Wednesday night game at Edwardsville High School, Epenesa was a dominant force with four slam dunks and 30 points in Edwardsville’s 59-49 non-conference victory over De Smet. The 30-point outing was a career-high for Epenesa.

Oliver Stephen had 12 points for Edwardsville and teammate Mark Smith added 11 points. Dan Marinko helped generate several of his teammate’s baskets with assists and was stellar on the defensive side for Edwardsville. Jordan Harris added four points for Edwardsville and Marinko had two points to round out the Tigers' scoring.

Edwardsville improved to 14-8 with the triumph; De Smet fell to 7-14 with the loss.

The Tigers were without starter Kyler Davis, who didn’t play because of personal reasons.

Edwardsville led at the end of the first quarter 15-9 and at the half 26-21. After three periods, the Tigers inched ahead 41-33.

The Tigers return home on Friday against Granite City.

