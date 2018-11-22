EDWARDSVILLE - Two Edwardsville youths were recognized for their community service, as Makenzie Keiser and Kelan Masinelli received the Governor’s Hometown Award.

Keiser was recognized for her project “Growing with the Garden."

“She had done a project through the Girl Scouts, Growing with the Garden,” Alderman Janet Stack said. “She built and planted and taught children how to grow and take care of their plants.”

Kelan Masinelli received the award for the recent addition of the wheelchair accessible Kelan’s Swing at the Boundless Playground at Edwardsville Township Park, which the family had installed with the help of the Make-a-Wish Foundation and additional support from numerous members of the community.