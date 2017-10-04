EDWARDSVILLE -The upcoming Fall Fling at the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer City will have a little something for every child.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center will host the Fall Fling.

The event will consist of skating, rock wall climbing, Nerf dart games, dodgeball, and Big Screen Games will provide video game entertainment for the evening. Participants also receive a slice of pizza and a soda with admission.

The event is designed for ages 7 and up but all are welcome to attend. Natasha Howard, Arts & Climbing Director said, “We were looking at doing an after-hours event that offers something from several of our departments that would appeal to a wide variety of kids.

"We chose Columbus Day weekend since most schools are off on Monday, so kids are able to have fun, while parents don’t have to worry about them being out too late on a school night. It is a great evening to bring the family out for a fun night out.”

If you sign up for the event by Oct. 7 the price for members is $15 and $20 for non-members. At the door admission is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. For more information, contact Natasha Howard at (618) 655-1460. The Meyer Center is located at 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

