Summer is a time for kids to explore, learn and have fun. The Edwardsville YMCA Specialty Camps provide this opportunity. Parents can sign their kids up for over 65 specialized camps that range from art to science, sports to health and fitness.

Variety is something in which the Edwardsville YMCA takes pride. This assortment of camps stems from the various programs at the Y, but offer new opportunities that may not be available throughout the year. Children will have the opportunity to have fun while doing something they love and even discover new things.

While the Meyer Center will be the main location for specialty camps, the greater Edwardsville area offers many opportunities for camp locations. The growing theatre program offers four unique camps with two being held at the Esic Center. Also at the Esic Center are six Preschool camps for 4 and 5 year olds. The Arts and Humanities department is also collaborating with the Edwardsville Arts Center to provide four arts classes at the high school. During the summer the summer the Outdoor Recreation department offers fishing, hiking, animal tracking and bird watching classes off-site.

If these offerings were not enough the Y has several other programs available. Aquatics offers camps with swimming lessons, a junior lifeguard camp, boating and exciting water games in the outdoor pool. Rec. Sports allows kids to play soccer, sand volleyball, wiffleball, kickball, basketball and dodgeball. Kids can also get a taste for gymnastics, tennis, rock climbing, archery, self-defense, karate and nutrition. The Arts and Humanities department has the widest variety with 35 unique camps in art, dance, music, Legos, video games, comic books, math, Spanish, chocolate and even collaborating with Mad Science for two exciting camps.

These specialty camps are designed for kids from four years to eighth grade. Camps generally run from Monday to Thursday, but some are single or two days a week. There are morning and afternoon camps that offer the opportunity for children to do multiple camps in one week.

Specialty Camps give your kids camp experiences they will remember for a lifetime and get them involved and exposed to new things. They begin Monday, June 8th and run all summer long. These camps also allow kids who attend the all-day summer camp the opportunity to add even more to their day. For additional information including dates and times visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com to look at the Summer Camp catalog.

