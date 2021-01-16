Edwardsville YMCA Niebur Center Closed Until At Least Monday After Main Waterline Break Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Niebur Center is closed due to a main waterline break as of Friday afternoon. "We will be closed starting Friday, January 15, through at least Monday, January 18," the Edwardsville YMCA said Friday. Article continues after sponsor message "Look for updates about when we can officially open. The Meyer Center does remain open at this time." See updates at: https://edwardsvilleymca.com/ More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip