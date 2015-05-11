Each year, the Edwardsville YMCA participates in several national initiatives and recently one was Healthy Kids Day at the Meyer Center.

The program, led by YMCA Arts and Family Programs Director Natasha Howard was filled with families coming in and out with their children and was a tremendous success, she said.

“This has caught on and we are hoping as years progress, it becomes an even bigger event,” she said. “We want kids and families to be healthy over the summer, not just physically, but also not lose the things they have learned at school.”

Showcased at the event were displays by: Anderson Hospital, Associated Pediatric Dentistry, Edwardsville Children's Museum, Edwardsville Public Library, City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department, Edwardsville Arts Center, Glen Carbon Library, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Softball Men's Soccer & Women's Basketball Camps, and Sylvan Learning Center. Some of our healthy snacks are sponsored by Prairie Farms.

YMCA departments with b

ooth areas included: Aquatics, Arts & Humanities, Climbing & Outdoor Rec., Early Childhood Development Center, Gymnastics, Health & Wellness, YMCA Preschool, Rec. Sports, Rentals & Birthday Parties, Skate Center, Summer Camp and Tennis.

“We had a special demonstration from our martial arts students, an obstacle course, bounce house, face painting (provided by Associated Pediatric Dentistry), attendance prizes and many more activities,” Howard said.

Howard said the YMCA locations are definitely a family place and this is just another example.

“I received a lot of good feedback from people,” she said. “We had about 15 outside vendors, who brought their things to it and it meant a lot.”

