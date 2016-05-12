EDWARDSVILLE - It is a great time to join the Edwardsville YMCA. When you sign up for a membership between May 15 and May 31, your joining fee will be waived – a savings of up to $40.

Article continues after sponsor message

A full privilege membership provides access to: 3 pools (outdoor/indoor), 2 fitness centers, more than 50 free drop-in group fitness classes, 2 gymnasiums, indoor walking track and free child watch. Members also get reduced pricing for hundreds of programs and activities, spinning classes, racquetball, water exercise classes, skating, playing tennis, climbing and tuition for full-day childcare at the Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center.

The Y has also recognized that college age students are home for the summer and would like to extend a special offer for those between the ages of 18 and 23. College students can join between May and August for just $20 a month or $60 for three months.

Please bring your valid college id and driver’s license. When you join, you are a part of a community. The Y is a cause driven non-profit organization; focusing on developing the potential of youth, improving health, and giving back to their neighbors. Your membership will bring about meaningful change in yourself and your community.

More like this: