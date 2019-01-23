EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Breakers YMCA swimmers had top performances in both the MLK Meet this past weekend and the recent Sprint Spectacular Meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Edwardsville YMCA Breakers head coach Bob Rettle is excited once again about his powerhouse team, shown in both the MLK and Sprint Spectacular meets.

“This was the 12th time for the Sprint Spectacular,” Coach Rettle said. “We had the meet the first seven or eight years at Esic (now Niebur) YMCA Pool. I am excited about the season; we have a great group of kids.”

Coach Rettle said the Edwardsville YMCA instituted a program that all parents who volunteer have to go through before they work meets and all the Breakers’ parents conformed to the requirements.

“All our parents working the meets have passed all the requirements,” he said. “We have always been safety minded and the Edwardsville YMCA takes the new Safe Sports Act very seriously. We are safety first in protecting the kids and that enhances everything we do.”

Edwardsville YMCA Breakers First-place MLK finishers were:

Mason Voss, 10 and Under 200 Medley, 2:48.24; 10 and Under 200 Free, 2:28.20; boys 8 and Under 25 Free, 14.88; 8 and Under 50 Fly, 39.82; 8 and Under 50 Back, 37.33; 8 and Under 25 Breast, 18.98; Boys 8 and Under 50 Free, 32.39, 8 and Under 25 Fly, 17.83

Onal Pera, 12, 11-12 200 Medley, 2:24.07; 500 Free, 5:42.30; 11-12 200 Free, 2:08.88; 11-12 50 Free, 27.0; 11-12 100 Breast, 1:12.62; 11-12 100 Free, 57.89

Tayrn Stephens, 13-14 400 I.M., 4:51.30; 13-14 200 Breast, 2:33.09; 1000 Free, 11:44.67; 100 Breast, 1:11.80

Phoebe Grumaud, 200 Free, 1:55.73

Josie Bushell, Girls 500 Free, 5:21.63; Girls 100 Free, 52.42

Karis Chen, 50 Breaststroke, 34.79

Cohen Osborne, 11-12 50 Breast, 32.13; 11-12 100 Back, 57.18; 11-12 100 Free, 1:08.67; 11-12 100 Fly, 56.32

Allison Naylor, 200 Butterfly, 2:15.83

Tucker Stephens, 11-12 50 Free, 27.55

Vinnie O’Connor, Boys 50 Free, 20.93; Boys 100 Free, 46.79

Reilly Curry, 10 and Under 50 Free, 29.34; 10 and Under 100 Free, 1:13.30; 10 and Under 50 Fly, 32.25

Elsie Thompson, 10 and Under 100 Breast, 1:19.86

Laine Curry, 8 and Under 50 Fly, 37.21; 8 and Under 50 Back, 37.49; 8 and Under 50 Free, 32.73; 8 and Under 25 Fly, 16.93

Tucker Stephens, 11-12 100 Breast, 1:19.65

Emily Moody, 11-12 100 Fly, 1:02.74; 11-12 500 Free 2, 5:57.26

Isabella Grinter, Girls 200 Back, 2:16.01

Amanda Beuth, 13-14 200 Back, 2:15.52

Elise Thompson, Girls 10 and Under 50 Breast, 36.83

MLK Meet

Combined Top Three Team Winners:

Parkway South Swim Club 9,179.5; Edwardsville YMCA, 8,800, O’Fallon Sea Dragons YMCA, 2,853.

Women Top Three

Edwardsville YMCA 5,850.5, Parkway Swim Club, 3,927.5; O’Fallon Sea Dragons, 1,377.5

Men Top Three

Parkway Swim Club 5,252, Edwardsville YMCA, 2,949.5, Sheridan Swim Team, 1,521

Sprint Spectacular Breakers Winners

Men 11-12 50 Boys Free

Cohen Osborne, 24.67

15-21 Boys Free

Jude Henke, 23.39

11-12 50 Girls Fly

Emily Moody, 30.11

11-12 50 Boys Fly

Cohen Osborne, 26.28

13-14 Girls 50 Fly

Ava Whitaker, 27.65

13-14 Boys 50 Fly

Trey Stephens, 25.24

11-12 Boys 50 Breast

Cohen Osborne, 26.83

11-12 Girls 50 Breast

Pera Onal, 33.27

15-21 Men 50 Breast

Noah Cain, 27.34

11-12 Boys 50 Breast

Cohen Osborne, 32.47

15-21 50 Breast

Noah Cain, 28.57

8 and Under 25 Free

Laine Curry, 14.44

8 and Under Boys 25 Free

Mason Voss, 14.90

15-21 Women 50 Free

Josie Bushell 24.88

8 and Under 25 Girls Fly

Laine Curry 17.36

8 and Under 25 Boys Fly

Mason Voss, 17.68

9-10 50 Fly

2. Logan Heepke, 39.23

15-21 Women 50 Fly

Josie Bushell, 27.58

8 and Under 25 Breast

Willow Jackson, 18.18

8 and Under 25 Boys Back

Mason Voss, 18.57

9-10 50 Back

Liam Oertle, 37.95

8 and Under 25 Breast

Laine Curry, 20.75

8 and Under 25 Boys Breast

Mason Voss 19.98

9-10 Boys 50 Breast

Danny Wang, 46.19

15-21 Girls 50 Breast

Olivia Ramirez, 34.07

15-21 Women’s 50 Back

Phoebe Gremaud, 29.22

50 Boys 50 Back

Liam Oertle, 37.95

8 and Under Boys 50 Back

Mason Voss, 18.57

