Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA announced today the Niebur Center remains closed on Monday, January 18, due to a recent main water line break.

"Look for updates about when we will officially reopen," the YMCA said in a statement.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The outdoor classes (spin/boot camp) will still be held. The Meyer Center remains open during this time."

Click the link below to stay in touch with the Niebur Center status:

https://edwardsvilleymca.com/