GLEN CARBON - The Edwardsville YMCA Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center will showcase its various options for children 6 weeks to 5 years of age today at 190 Cottonwood Road in Glen Carbon.

Open house festivities begin at 10 a.m. today at the center. Classroom teachers and top executives of the center will be available for parents to ask questions and tour the elegant facility today.

Edwardsville YMCA CEO and President Gary Niebur said he couldn’t be more proud of the facility and what it offers to the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon communities.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The center has been a tremendous success and it really continues the proud history that the YMCA has of providing quality childcare programs,” Niebur said.

Crystal Andres, the Edwardsville YMCA Early Childhood Development Center Director, said she, too, is “so proud” of the facility.

“I think it is a huge testament to my wonderful teachers and staff and the directors guiding it,” she said. “This is our fourth year and we have accomplished a lot and continue to do that.”

Andres encouraged anyone wishing to visit the center to stop by today and see the modern, wonderful facility.

More like this: