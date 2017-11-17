EDWARDSVILLE - An exciting event every December in Downtown Edwardsville is the Winter Market.

The celebration is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, and will be located where the Goshen Market is located on the side of the Madison County Court House building.

The Winter Market will again showcase a variety of displays, many which help people find a special Christmas gift for a loved one.

The Winter Market will feature artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique, boutique gifts and products from the nearby neighborhood and the surrounding communities. If the weather is cold that day, the Edwardsville Parks Department will have patio heaters and will be giving away hot chocolate.

“We encourage people to buy local for the holidays,” Hayley VerHeyen, CPRP, and Edwardsville recreational activities supervisor, said.

For more information visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com or contact the Parks Office at (618) 692-7538.

