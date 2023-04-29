TROY - Local boy's track teams had several good performances at the Triad Invitational meet held on Friday at Triad High School, with Edwardsville going on to win the team championship.

The Tigers won with a total of 113 points, with Cahokia second at 90 points. Mt. Vernon came in third with 56 points, Mascoutah was fourth with 52 points, while O'Fallon and Chatham Glenwood tied for fifth with 45 points each. Seventh place went to Collinsville with 35 points, the host Knights and Springfield Lanphier tied for eighth with 34 points each and Belleville West rounded out the top 10 with 32 points.

Among area teams, Alton finished 13th with 20 points, with Civic Memorial right behind in 14th place at 19 points. Roxana tied for 15th with Wentzville, Mo., North Point, and Belleville East with 15 points each. East Alton-Wood River and Rochester tied for 18th with eight points apiece and Maryville Christian was 21st with two points.

In the 100 meters, James Harris of Lanphier won with a time of 10.99 seconds, while Triad's Tashon Crockarell was third at 11.20 seconds and William Harris of Alton was sixth at 11.35 seconds. Triad's Owen Lightner was home at 11.54 seconds, Maryville's Kai King was in at 11.57 seconds, Aaron Hayes of Edwardsville had a time of 11.77 seconds, Jacob Mitchell of Roxana came in at 11.86 seconds, Jamontae Thomas of Collinsville was home at 11.89 seconds, Travis Skinner of EAWR had a time of 12.21 seconds and CM's Dash Turner was home at 12.56 seconds.

Harris also won the 200 meters, coming in at 22.04 seconds, with King coming in seventh at 23.11 seconds and Collinsville's Jalek Nelson was eighth at 23.30 seconds. Edwardsville's Patrick Chism had a time of 24.02 seconds, Alton's Clarence Johnson was in at 24.09 seconds, Ben Hudson of Triad was in at 24.67 seconds, CM's Andrew Fonrodona had a time of 24.79 seconds and Skinner's time was 25.32 seconds.

Judd Hicks of Mt. Vernon won the 400 meters with a time of 50.20 seconds, with Collinsville's Trey Peterson third at 51.35 seconds and Nelson coming in fourth at 51.62 seconds. Zach Wooten of the Eagles was in at 54.51 seconds, Jared Ury of Maryville had a time of 54.57 seconds, the Tigers' Alex Walker was in at 54.67 seconds, and Kirk Lane of the Oilers came home at 55.15 seconds. Wyatt Doyle of the Shells was in at 55.45 seconds, Alton's Antoine Phillips was in at 56.63 seconds and Dylan Fruitger of the Knights had a time of 59.26 seconds.

In the 800 meters, Alex Lacks of the Grizzlies was the winner with a time of 1:58.71, with Alex Uder of Edwardsville second at 2:00.83, Doyle came in third at 2:01.04, and Sam Wittek of the Tigers came in fifth at 2:01.86. Sixth place went to Alton's Christian Kotzamanis, who had a time of 2:01.94, Brian Castro of Collinsville was seventh at 2:03.02 and D.J. Dutton of CM was eighth at 2:04.86. James Gillihan of Maryville had a time of 2:06.56, Hunter Ponce of the Shells was home at 2:13.87, Ethan Schmidt of the Knights had a time of 2:14.46 and EAWR's Logan Willcutt was in at 2:16.24.

Justice Eldridge of CM won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:29.71, with Drew Twyman of the Knights coming in third at 4:37.85 and the Eagles' Lucas Naugle placing seventh with a time of 4:43.27. Taylor Davis of the Tigers came home at 4:47.79, the Redbirds' Noah Gallivan had a time of 4:53.54, Maryville's Noah Jacob was in at 4:56.44, Andrew Gonski of the Kahoks had a time of 4:56.64, Aiden Loeffelman of the Oilers was in at 5:08,80 and the Shells' Anthony Hardin came in at 5:09.54.

O'Fallon's Ethan Nieroda won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:11.79, with Loeffelman second at 10:19.30. Third place went to Cooper Wittek of Edwardsville at 10:23.95 and teammate Jackson Elliott was fifth at 10:30.87. Jacob Metcalf of Triad had a time of 10:55.19, Glen Helfrich of the Redbirds had a time of 11:03.08, the Eagles' Kent Scottberg was home at 11:24.17, Nathan Gilbert of Roxana's time was 11:44.28, James Kline of the Kahoks was home at 12:14.40, Alton's Isaiah Ouechani had a time of 12:21.40, and Dominic Paul of Maryville was in at 13:55.22.

In the hurdles races, the 110 meters was won by Keyshawn Lyons of Cahokia at 14,73 seconds, with Simon McClaine of the Redbirds third at 15.50 seconds and Clayton Lakatos of Edwardsville eighth at 16.14 seconds. The Kahoks' Adam Frazier was home at 17.01 seconds, Keylon Caruthers of the Shells had a time of 17.48 seconds, Cade King of Maryville was in at 18.05 seconds, Jalen LaFrance of the Knights had a time of 18.31 seconds and Ty Books of CM was in at 20.59 seconds.

In the 300 meters, the winner was Mascoutah's Antonio Mack at 40.03 seconds, with Lakatos second at 40.04 seconds and McClaine was third at 40.25 seconds. King had a time of 45.38 seconds, Michael Atteberry of the Eagles was in at 48.73 and Frazier had a time of 51.19 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Edwardsville at 42.07 seconds, with Triad second at 42.36 seconds and Roxana sixth at 43.92 seconds. CM's time was 46.78 seconds, Collinsville was in at 47.46 seconds and Maryville had a time of 52.20 seconds.

In the 4x200 meters, the Tigers won at 1:29.72, with Collinsville placing eighth at 1:33.99. Roxana came in at 1:34.48, CM had a time of 1:40.09 and Maryville had a time of 1:48.17.

In the 4x400 race, the winner was Belleville West at 3:24.82, with Edwardsville second at 3:27.06 and Alton sixth at 3:34.91. Triad came in at 3:38.88, while Collinsville had a time of 3:44.95, Maryville was in at 3:53.92 and Roxana's time was 3:59.60.

The Panthers won the 4x800 meters with a time of 7:47.83, with the Eagles placing third at 8:03.38, the Tigers came in seventh at 8:27.55 and the Knights were eighth at 8:30.04. Alton came in at 9:01.79.

In the field events, the high jump was won by Cahokia's Nicholas Deloach, who cleared 1.95 meters, with Collinsville's K.J. Thorps-Watt tying for second with the Comanches' Jo'Viano Howard at 1.90 meters, Howard taking second on the fewest misses rule. Crockarell was fourth at 1.85 meters and Edwardsville's Devyon Hill-Lomax and Triad's Breven Hard were in a four-way tie for fifth with Nicolas Beyer and Jonathon Armstrong, both of Mascoutah, with all four clearing 1,80 meters, with Beyer fifth, Armstrong sixth, Hill-Lomax seventh and Hard eighth on the fewest misses rule. Maryville's Cade King cleared 1.75 meters and Roxana's Jake Newton went over at 1.65 meters.

In the pole vault, the Tigers' Ethan Stukenberg cleared 4.27 meters to win the event, with Parker Freiderich of the Knights tying for second with Evan Alexander of Rochester and Braydn McFarland of Normal University, all going over at 3.90 meters, with Alexander second, McFarland third and Freiderich fourth on the fewest misses rule, Nick Helton of the Tigers finishing fifth at 3.82 meters and Ben Stallings of Collinsville was eighth at 3.52 meters, with Ethan Flanigan of CM going over at 2.62 meters.

In the long jump, Howard won the event, jumping 6.67 meters, with Edwardsville's Kellen Brnfre fourth at 6.39 meters and teammate Jaydon Cole fifth at 6.29 meters. Nick Newton of Roxana had a leap of 5.90 meters. Jason Randoll of the Knight had a distance of 5.71 meters, Clarence Johnson of the Redbirds went 5.63 meters and Tulio Zampieri of the Eagles had a leap of 5.22 meters.

In the triple jump, Deloach won his second event of the day with a jump of 13.78 meters, with the Tigers' Malik Allen second at 13.72 meters, Thorps-Watt was fourth at 12.94 meters, Edwardsville's Gino Montgomery came in fifth at 12.49 meters. Roxana's Evan Wells had a jump of 11.89 meters, with Ian Dempsey of the Knights gong 11.54 meters, and the Eagles' Adrian Gares had a leap of 10.11 meters.

In the shot put, the winner was Chase Crawford of Cahokia, who had a throw of 17.86 meters, with Edwardsville's Iose Epenesa third at 15.94 meters and Triad's Zach Van Tieghem seventh at 14.88 meters. Devin Habermehl of the Kahoks had a throw of 14.45 meters, the Redbirds' Christian Hardin got off a toss of 13.16 meters, Ashton Noble of the Shells came up with a throw of 12.23 meters, the Lions' Josh Coulby got off a toss of 11.12 meters, Justin Franklin of the Oilers had a throw of 10.69 meters and CM's Josh Hodge had a distance of 9.66 meters.

Crawford also won the discus throw with a toss of 48.64 meters, with Epenesa second at 48.18 meters. Third place went to Noble at 47.74 meters, Habermehl was fourth at 47,07 meters, Collinsville teammate Jonathan Sewell was sixth at 45,52 meters and the Tigers' Dalton Brown was seventh at 45.4 meters. Hodge had a toss of 42.02 meters, while Darian Johnson of the Redbirds came up with a throw of 41.93 meters, Jaylun Nelson of the Knights had a distance of 40.99 meters and EAWR's Jamair Nunn had a throw of 37.53 meters.

