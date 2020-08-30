SEE PHOTO GALLERY OF EDWARDSVILLE, BELLEVILLE WEST, BELLEVILLE EAST, and O'FALLON AT EDWARDSVILLE DOUBLES:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls' tennis team won six of the seven flights and continued its very good start to the season by winning the Edwardsville Doubles Invitational on Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The Tigers won the team title with 26 points, with O'Fallon coming in second with 20 points, Belleville East placing third with 16 points, and Belleville West coming in fourth with eight points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers were to have taken part in the annual New Trier Invitational in suburban Chicago this weekend, but couldn't go because of restrictions put into place by the IHSA due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Edwardsville still had a very impressive showing during the tournament.

Edwardsville got off to a great start at the number one flight, where Chloe Koons and Hannah Colbert won their final over the Belleville East team of Kaylyn DelVecchio and Abigail McIssac 6-1, 6-0, then Chloe Trimpe and Grace Hackett won the number two flight with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Gabi Schram and Ava Taylor of the Panthers.

Morgan Marshall and Emma Herman won the number three flight with a win over O'Fallon's Maria Coppozi and Maya Hataway, while in another Tiger-Panther final, Eileen Pan and Jessa Earnhardt got the win in the number four flight, taking a three-set win over Brooke Holland and Morgan Keefe 6-2, 2-6, 10-5.

The number six flight saw Edwardsville's Mia Heiser and Grace Kalb win over O'Fallon's Kirsten Zimmermann and Samantha Tooley 6-2, 6-2, and in an all-Tigers number seven final, Brooklyn Earnhardt and Emma Reed won over Jensen Weedman and Anna Liu. Maddy Jones and Rihanna Huebner took third place in the number five flight.

The Tigers will host the annual Heather Bradshaw Invitational next weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center, which will have a reduced field of 20 teams in three flights.

More like this: