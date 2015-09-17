EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls golf team certainly has the credentials to rate themselves among the St. Louis area's top teams.

The Tigers did themselves well in a quadrangular meet Wednesday at the par-35, 2,504-yard Oak Brook Golf Club's West Course, getting a 3-over 38 from Sam Doak and a 4-over 39 from Kayla Weinacht as they won the meet with a team 159, easily outdistancing second-place Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin by 12 strokes. Marquette was third at 180 and Triad brought up the rear with 181.

“We had some good scores today,” said Tiger coach Tresa LaBoube. “The girls played well.”

EHS also had a 5-over 40 from Paige Hamel and a 7-over 42 from Kiley Reeder to complete their scoring players, but even the lower two – Addy Zellar, who fired a 8-over 43, and Megan Quick, who carded a 9-over 44 – gave LaBoube something to smile about.

Still to come, though, are three very tough Southwestern Conference matches back-to-back-to-back next week – at O'Fallon Monday, at Granite City Tuesday and at Belleville West Wednesday. LaBoube realizes that the league championship could be a stake, especially in Monday's clash with the Panthers.

“We've got three tough matches coming up,” LaBoube said.

For the Explorers, they knew going in Wednesday's meet was going to be difficult, but Marquette coach Deb Walsh was pleased with how her team performed.

“We were going up against some bigger schools than we are, but we held our own,” Walsh said. “The course was in really good shape today and once the wind died down, the weather was fine.”

Ellie Kane led the Explorers with a 7-over 42 on the day, while Carlee Cronin fired a 9-over 45 and Lauren Walsh and Madi Conners each carded 49s.

“Ellie's really brought her game around,” Walsh said, “and Madi's really been consistent.”

SH-G's Emily Ducaji took medalist honors for the day with a 2-over 37, while Triad's top scorer was Brianna Benardin, who carded a 5-over 40.

