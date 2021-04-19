ST. LOUIS - An eighth inning sacrifice fly by Gannon Burns gave Edwardsville a 4-3 win in eight innings over Triad in the Tigers' annual game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers renewed their annual trip to the home of the St. Louis Cardinals after having missed out in 2020 after the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwardsville scored three times in the first inning to take the early lead, but the Knights came back with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to force extra innings before the Tigers won in in the eighth.

Spencer Stearns had a big day at the plate with three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Riley Iffrig and Burns also had RBIs and Hayden Moore, Grant Huebner and Ty Berumen all had hits on the day.

Frank Derner and Drew Watts both had hits and RBIs for the Knights, while Tyler Newcombe also had a RBI and John Rea had two hits on the day.

Both Mason Taylor and Ty Myers struck out two batters each on the mound for Edwardsville, while Conrad Heppler, Evan Funkhouser and Quinn Weber each had a strikeout. Sam Hendrickson fanned four for Triad, Brady Coon had two strikeouts and Tobey Suter fanned one.

The Tigers are now 5-1 on the season, while the Knights drop to 2-3.

