Area boys golfers began their Illinois High School Association postseason tournaments Tuesday.

Three regional tournaments in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A took place at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville, Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey and Governor's Run Golf Club in Carlyle. The top three teams in each regional, as well as the top 10 players from non-qualifying teams, advanced to the sectional tournaments, which are set to take place Monday.

Here's a look at the results:

CLASS 3A

Edwardsville came away victorious in their Class 3A regional tournament at the par-71 Oak Brook Golf Club North and West layouts. The Tigers shot a team 289 to come away with the win, with Quincy (307) and O'Fallon (316) also moving on to Monday's sectional tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.

The rest of the field included Belleville West (320), Collinsville (328), Granite City (330), Belleville East (337), Alton (371) and East St. Louis (no team score recorded).

“I'm very proud of the kids for their effort and results,” said Tiger coach Dene Schikendanz. “The kids really worked hard all year and they did a great job.”

Tiger senior Justin Hemings emerged as the medalist with a 4-under 67, with Tanner White adding a 2-over 73, Cale Ambuhel a 3-over 74 and Ben Tyrell a 4-over 75 to round out the scoring. Luke Babington also shot a 75 and freshman Zach Trimpe fired a 5-over 76 for EHS.

T.J. Wensing (3-over 74) led the Blue Devils to their second-place finish, while Logan Harris (6-over 77) was the top player for the Panthers on the day.

The Warriors did have three players advance as individuals to the sectional; they were Gavin Grote (7-over 78), David Keel (8-over 79) and Riley Brown (13-over 84). Andrew Wielgus (18-over 89) just missed the cut for Granite.

Alton's top scorers included Max Hunter (15-over 86), Sam Ballard (16-over 87), Ryan Boyd (22-over 93) and Matthew Moore (34-over 105).

CLASS 2A

Marquette's Michael Holtz fired a even-par 71 to take medalist honors as the Explorers shot a team 308 on the par-71 Rolling Hills layout to win their Class 2A regional

Greenville finished second with a 336 and Highland third at 341 to advance to Monday's sectional at Franklin Country Club in West Frankfort. Triad and Civic Memorial tied for fourth at 344, followed by Jersey (355), East Alton-Wood River (361), Piasa Southwestern (377) and Roxana (419).

Nick Messenger, Kolten Bauer and Duncan McClain all had 8-over 79s to round out the scoring for the Explorers, with Sam Cogan also shooting 79 and Jack Patterson 12-over 83.

Area golfers moving on as individuals included Oilers Drew Sobol (6-over 77) and Brendon Allen (18-over 89); Eagles Alec Hilliard (7-over 78) and Parker Calvin (14-over 85); Panther Zach Droege (8-over 79) and Shell Zach Carlisle (13-over 84).

Other CM golfers who scored included Will Spencer (19-over 90) and Tristen Frank (20-over 91); other top Jersey players included Brian Rogers, Cole Quinn (both 19-over 90s) and Kyle Kanturek (25-over 96).

Hunter O'Brien (19-over 90) and Griffin Parko (34-over 105) rounded out the leaders for EA-WR, while the other top Shells included Scott Anderson (23-over 94), Justin Dearduff (41-over 115) and Brandon Kelly (55-over 126). Reid Nixon led the Piasa Birds with a 19-over 90, followed by Collin Baumgartner (20-over 91), Jacob Fryman (24-over 95) and Alex Watts (26-over 97).

CLASS 1A

Metro East Lutheran had two players advance and Carrollton three to Monday's Anna-Jonesboro Sectional at Union Country Club in Anna at the Class 1A Trenton Wesclin Regional at Governor's Run Golf Club in Carlyle, a par-72 layout.

Nick Robinson (13-over 85), Colton Winters (14-over 86) and Noah Robinson (15-over 87) all moved on to the sectional as individuals for the Hawks, while the Knights' Jordan Brown (19-over 91) and Braden Woolsey (21-over 93) also advanced.

Breese Mater Dei (328), the host Warriors (352) and Litchfield (365) all advanced as teams to the sectional; the rest of the field included Raymond-Lincolnwood (377), MEL (386), Carrollton (392), Staunton (395), Hillsboro (400) and Carlinville (410). Mater Dei's Noah Gerdes, with a 4-over 76, took medalist honors for the day.

