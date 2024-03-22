EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department had a graduation event for 16 students enrolled in its most recent Citizens Police Academy on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

"On Thursday night, we wrapped up the spring 2024 course with a graduation celebration," Sgt. Matt Evers, the leader of the academy, said. "For those who haven't gone through the course, it's 30 hours of presentations, hands-on exercises, questions and thoughtful discussion - and an eye-opening, behind-the-scenes snapshot of community law enforcement presented by members of our City's public safety team.

"What do we cover in the course? Law enforcement history; what it takes to become an officer; mental health and crisis intervention; drug trends; use of force laws, scenarios and presentations; traffic and DUI enforcement; crime scene techniques; investigation insights into actual cases; and much more!

"We appreciate the time, attention and great interaction from our most recent grads. If you are interested in taking part in future Citizen Police Academy sessions, we offer them at least once a year. You can find more information on the program here: http://cityofedwardsville.com/.../Edwardsville-Citizens..."

