EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade again attracted several groups of people to its event. This year, the parade had a focus on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I .

The parade started at Lincoln Middle School and ended at old police and fire station on Main in Edwardsville.

"We had lots of small groups of people by when we got downtown Edwardsville, said Ed Hosto, one of the organizers. "It's hard to gauge how it compared to the past, but it was a very excited crowd. We even had a 99-year-old Battle of the Bulge man there at the parade and he received a large ovation when he was announced."

Hosto commended the Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments for their work. He said the fire department had a large flag displayed once the parade made the downtown area.

"I am really excited that the Vietnam veterans are also finally getting recognized," he said. "It is a big difference now compared to 40 years ago."

Richard Dickover was the parade grand marshal. Dickover not only served in the Air Force but he has been heavily involved with the Edwardsville American Legion Post for many years, Hosto said, and was "most deserving."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

