EDWARDSVILLE - The 2023 Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade, sponsored by the Edwardsville American Legion and Metro East Rotary Club, ranked close to the top of recent years on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville. This year's parade time was moved from the typical evening to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Both sides of the Downtown Edwardsville streets were packed with people. There was participation from many veterans in Jeeps and different vehicles, plus bands, Boys and Girl Scouts and just about everything possible in the parade.

Ron Swaim was the parade grand marshal. Swaim is heavily involved in the Edwardsville American Legion Post and has served as District Legion Commander and ranked at the top of those involved in the state.

Swaim said Andrea Wessel and the Metro East Rotary Club were tremendous help with the parade, and that it was awesome to have such good weather and be able to put the parade out in front of the public during the day.

“It wasn’t as cold as normal and we were able to have it daylight hours so people could put faces to names of veterans,” he said.

