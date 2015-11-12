SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – There was a downpour of rain a few hours before the annual Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade, but by the start time it subsided and the event went off without a hitch.

The parade again had strong participation from community groups, a color guard and anything in the area associated with the military, along with school participation. The patriotic parade is co-sponsored by the Edwardsville VFW and the Edwardsville American Legion.

Each year, 85-125 units participate in the parade, and it is always a popular event to honor veterans.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton was the leader of this year’s parade and enjoys having the opportunity to salute and say thank you to those who served or are serving in the military from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

“The organizers of the parade are very dedicated to see we have it each year and it we never miss it, rain or shine,” Patton said.

The parade began on Nov. 11, 1919, on the first anniversary of the end of World War I, and has been held every year since, with the exception of two years in World War II.

It has been said before Edwardsville had streetlights, the Boy Scouts walked the parade route with railroad flares so people could see the participants.

The parade started on North Main at the fire station and headed to Vandalia Street, where it headed west and ended at the Madison County Building.

“The parade always shows the appreciation for service men and women and it is a wonderful event,” Patton said.

